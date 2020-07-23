Forsyth County delays start of school by one week

So far, out of an estimated 22,000 elementary school-age children in Forsyth County, 7,500 or roughly one-third have been registered for online learning, the district said. The deadline is July 31 for families of middle and high school students to sign up for virtual instruction.

The school board on Tuesday adopted a 2020-21 school calendar that officials said moves the first day of school from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13 and calls for no reduction of student days or of employee workdays.