Forsyth County delays start of school by one week

The Forsyth County Board of Education has opted to delay the start of school by one week, to Aug. 13, to give educators additional time to prepare for a combination of in-person learning at school and online learning from home.
So far, out of an estimated 22,000 elementary school-age children in Forsyth County, 7,500 or roughly one-third have been registered for online learning, the district said. The deadline is July 31 for families of middle and high school students to sign up for virtual instruction.
The school board on Tuesday adopted a 2020-21 school calendar that officials said moves the first day of school from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13 and calls for no reduction of student days or of employee workdays.
Teachers will still report to work on July 29, “and will use this extended planning time for in-depth professional learning to be ready for full-time virtual learning for all students if needed by classroom, school, vertical team or across the district at any time this school year,” the district said, indicating its options should the COVID-19 pandemic worsen.
Information: https://bit.ly/2OL7ruN