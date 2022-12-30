ajc logo
Tyrone parade to honor state football champs on Jan. 7

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Sandy Creek Patriots will celebrate their state football championship when the Town of Tyrone hosts a parade in their honor on Jan. 7.

Beginning at noon, the parade route will begin on Senoia Road at Arrowood Road and go north to Carriage Oaks Drive.

With a 21-17 win over DeKalb’s Cedar Grove Saints on Dec. 10 at Center Parc Stadium in downtown Atlanta, the Patriots won their fourth state football championship in school history.

Sandy Creek coach Brett Garvin said, “To see it come to fruition for the kids, they wanted it so bad all year. I’m just tickled pink for them.”

It was Sandy Creek’s first trip back to the state championship since 2012 when they won three titles in four seasons.

On the other sideline, the Cedar Grove team was on the hunt for their fifth championship in seven years.

Four coaches on the Sandy Creek staff won championships when they were Patriot players.

In her first year as principal of Sandy Creek, Tosha Oliver said, “The community has been rallying behind us since the playoffs started, and it’s just a groundswell of support. We are really excited, and we are really going to celebrate.”

For more information, contact public information specialist Chris Dunn of Fayette County Public Schools at dunn.chris@fcboe.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
