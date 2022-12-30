Tyrone parade to honor state football champs on Jan. 7

On the other sideline, the Cedar Grove team was on the hunt for their fifth championship in seven years.

Four coaches on the Sandy Creek staff won championships when they were Patriot players.

In her first year as principal of Sandy Creek, Tosha Oliver said, “The community has been rallying behind us since the playoffs started, and it’s just a groundswell of support. We are really excited, and we are really going to celebrate.”

For more information, contact public information specialist Chris Dunn of Fayette County Public Schools at dunn.chris@fcboe.org.