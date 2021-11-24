Tyrone mayor “disappointed” about path decision

Following Peachtree City’s decision last week to restrict golf cart access on its northern border, Tyrone Mayor Eric Dial said the process of building a new path would be expensive and lengthy. Calling the city’s impending closure of unpaved Crabapple Lane “very disappointing,” Dial said installing another path near Dogwood Church for access to the city’s Kedron area could cost up to $1.1 million, money that is not in the town’s current budget. The process would require extensive planning and engineering as well as purchasing rights of way from various property owners.
Peachtree City plans to close Crabapple Lane to vehicle traffic on Dec. 1 and to golf carts next June 1. Dial said, “Building a [new] path by June is impossible,” but said his staff “will continue to make ourselves available to PTC to work together on a better solution.”
Tyrone’s administration is currently focused on pursuing a Livable Centers Initiative and comprehensive plan for expanding its downtown area, and is convening a downtown development authority for repurposing existing properties.
