Topics for senior citizens focus on health advice

Senior citizens in Fayette County learn about a variety of topics throughout the year at either the Fayetteville or Peachtree City senior centers. In 2002, senior citizens take part in a line-dancing session at Park South Family YMCA in Dallas.

Credit: TNS

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayette County Senior Services will begin the new year with free wellness and fitness tips at their Peachtree City and Fayetteville centers.

Open to all, pre-registration is required by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org with your name, phone number and event title.

Happy Fit Year – 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City: Join fitness specialist Laura Milner as she helps guests gain the motivation to prepare themselves for a successful health and fitness journey throughout 2024. Get tips on setting the right goals, focusing your mind, staying on track, being realistic, easing into a routine and avoiding burnout. Come up with a fitness plan for a healthier you, and get a jump start on health and fitness as a new year commitment to yourself.

Be the Change – 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville: Fayette Senior Services (FSS) Volunteer Coordinator Amber Oliver will share what it means to give back to your community and provide a variety of ideas for ways you can get involved – not only at FSS but also around the community - to share your time and talents in the best way possible.

The Simplicity of Life – 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City: Join a Sea Glass Therapy representative who will help guests start the new year by clearing their mind, taking a deep breath and getting tips on ways to become more organized.

Carolyn Cunningham
