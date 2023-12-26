Topics for senior citizens focus on health advice

Fayette County Senior Services will begin the new year with free wellness and fitness tips at their Peachtree City and Fayetteville centers.

Open to all, pre-registration is required by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org with your name, phone number and event title.

Happy Fit Year – 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City: Join fitness specialist Laura Milner as she helps guests gain the motivation to prepare themselves for a successful health and fitness journey throughout 2024. Get tips on setting the right goals, focusing your mind, staying on track, being realistic, easing into a routine and avoiding burnout. Come up with a fitness plan for a healthier you, and get a jump start on health and fitness as a new year commitment to yourself.