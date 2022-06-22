Summer Super Saturdays in Trilith

Summer Super Saturdays are scheduled for June 25 and July 30 at the Town at Trilith’s Central Plaza, 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville.
Hours for Super Saturdays are 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Participants may park for free in the retail parking lot on Trilith Parkway and at Piedmont Wellness Center.
The June 25 event will feature DJ Wonderbread with hula hoops, dancing, bubbles, jenga and cornhole.
Anna Messer, event manager at Trilith, said the July 30 event will feature a bonus “Back to School Bash,” with water guns, a water slide and more to send summer off with a splash.
At the end of the July event, guests are invited to spend the evening strolling the Town at Trilith, dining at one of the variety of restaurants and enjoying a dessert.
Along with the ever-expanding retail and restaurant district, Trilith’s 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use development is known for balancing small town charm with big city creativity and storytelling for its residents - many with ties to the film industry.
The award-winning new urbanist community includes nearly 1,400 residential homes, ranging from micro homes and treehouses to gated custom estates and Provencal cottages - all within walking distance of retail, restaurants and parks.
