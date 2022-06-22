Summer Super Saturdays in Trilith

At the end of the July event, guests are invited to spend the evening strolling the Town at Trilith, dining at one of the variety of restaurants and enjoying a dessert.

Along with the ever-expanding retail and restaurant district, Trilith’s 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use development is known for balancing small town charm with big city creativity and storytelling for its residents - many with ties to the film industry.

The award-winning new urbanist community includes nearly 1,400 residential homes, ranging from micro homes and treehouses to gated custom estates and Provencal cottages - all within walking distance of retail, restaurants and parks.

