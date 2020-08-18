Petitions in Fayette County debate McIntosh High name

The petition, which has more than 1,700 signatures, also objects to the use of the Chiefs mascot and Native American imagery at the school and asks for their “retirement.” Two other petitions with more than 700 signatures each seek to preserve the name and mascot, saying McIntosh’s descendants approved of the school’s naming in 1981 and that the chief “was a brave and honorable man.” All three petitions are directed at the Fayette County Board of Education, which has not yet addressed the matter.