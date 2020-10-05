Peachtree City refutes tennis center rumors

Peachtree City Mayor Vanessa Fleisch and the members of the City Council are emphatically denying rumors that they want to tear down the city’s tennis center and replace it with condos or apartments. At the Oct. 1 council meeting, Fleisch said “disinformation” circulating on social media is incorrect, and Councilman Terry Ernst said, “There is absolutely no intention to tear down the tennis center.” Council members said they have received many calls and emails, and some residents reported donating to an unnamed entity trying to “save” the public center, which is in the Planterra Ridge area off Ga. 54 West and consists of 24 indoor and outdoor courts.