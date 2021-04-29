Peachtree City posts survey about taxes and budget

Peachtree City’s government wants public input regarding property tax rates and how money should be spent for the coming fiscal year. An online survey posted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PTC2021BudgetSurvey consists of 19 mostly multiple-choice questions asking residents to rate the importance of various city services and amenities and how that significance relates to property tax rates. The survey also asks whether the city should hire additional police officers and/or firefighters, whether and how to pay for major tennis and pool repairs, and offers timelines for tax increases to fund infrastructure such as cart paths.