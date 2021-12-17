Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Peachtree City hosts first Christmas display contest

More than a dozen Christmas displays are eligible for Peachtree City's first People's Choice Award. Courtesy Visit Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Visit Peachtree City

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Neighborhoods that are merry and bright in Peachtree City this month are eligible for the city’s first annual Christmas display contest. Visit Peachtree City, the outreach center of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, is tallying votes for a People’s Choice award.

A link to the Christmas Lights Trail Map is at www.visitpeachtreecity.com, showing the locations of more than a dozen displays. A second link lets individuals vote (only once) for their favorite among 16 sites, including Brentwood, Morallion Hills, North Cove, Planterra, Calgary Place, Centennial, Drake Field, Kenton Place, McIntosh Corner, Leisure Trail Littman, Rockspray, Rosewood, The Summit, The Avenue, the Elf Village (between Woodcreek and The Preserve), and Manny the Manatee on Peachtree Parkway North.

The deadline to vote is Dec. 26. The contest winner will be announced on Jan. 3, and that name will be put on a trophy that will be housed at the visitor center at 191 McIntosh Trail.

About the Author

Jill Howard Church For the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Some schools projects completed, others delayed in Fayette
18h ago
Accidents prompt Fayette to change intersection
Firm chosen to conduct Fayetteville trail study
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top