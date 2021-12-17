Peachtree City hosts first Christmas display contest

A link to the Christmas Lights Trail Map is at www.visitpeachtreecity.com, showing the locations of more than a dozen displays. A second link lets individuals vote (only once) for their favorite among 16 sites, including Brentwood, Morallion Hills, North Cove, Planterra, Calgary Place, Centennial, Drake Field, Kenton Place, McIntosh Corner, Leisure Trail Littman, Rockspray, Rosewood, The Summit, The Avenue, the Elf Village (between Woodcreek and The Preserve), and Manny the Manatee on Peachtree Parkway North.

The deadline to vote is Dec. 26. The contest winner will be announced on Jan. 3, and that name will be put on a trophy that will be housed at the visitor center at 191 McIntosh Trail.