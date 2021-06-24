ajc logo
X

Peachtree City drops permit requirement for minor home repairs

Minor home repairs costing less than $5,000 will no longer require a building permit in Peachtree City. Courtesy Peachtree City
Caption
Minor home repairs costing less than $5,000 will no longer require a building permit in Peachtree City. Courtesy Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

Peachtree City residents are no longer required to get building permits for routine replacement of home doors and windows. The City Council voted unanimously on June 17 to revise Chapter 18 of its buildings and construction code related to non-structural repairs and alterations. The ordinance change allows minor home repairs costing less than $5,000 to be made without a building permit, provided the repairs comply with other existing construction codes. The previous repair limit of $2,500 was increased due to rising construction costs.

A memo to the council from Planning and Development Director Robin Cailloux said that the prior cost of obtaining a replacement window permit was $150, and that so far this year, 46 such permits have been issued. However, losing the projected $2,000 annual revenue from the permits is considered to have a “negligible impact on the City’s budget.”

In Other News
1
Retail site with gas pumps OK’d in Peachtree City
2
Fayette County chooses redistricting firm amid criticism
3
Contract awarded for Fayette County SPLOST project
4
Fayette County approves increases for some court positions
5
Fayette County commissioners change meeting start time
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top