Peachtree City drops permit requirement for minor home repairs

Peachtree City residents are no longer required to get building permits for routine replacement of home doors and windows. The City Council voted unanimously on June 17 to revise Chapter 18 of its buildings and construction code related to non-structural repairs and alterations. The ordinance change allows minor home repairs costing less than $5,000 to be made without a building permit, provided the repairs comply with other existing construction codes. The previous repair limit of $2,500 was increased due to rising construction costs.
A memo to the council from Planning and Development Director Robin Cailloux said that the prior cost of obtaining a replacement window permit was $150, and that so far this year, 46 such permits have been issued. However, losing the projected $2,000 annual revenue from the permits is considered to have a “negligible impact on the City’s budget.”