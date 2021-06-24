Peachtree City drops permit requirement for minor home repairs

Peachtree City residents are no longer required to get building permits for routine replacement of home doors and windows. The City Council voted unanimously on June 17 to revise Chapter 18 of its buildings and construction code related to non-structural repairs and alterations. The ordinance change allows minor home repairs costing less than $5,000 to be made without a building permit, provided the repairs comply with other existing construction codes. The previous repair limit of $2,500 was increased due to rising construction costs.