Kia's $200M electric SUV expansion at Georgia plant to add 200 jobs

Peachtree City boardwalk survey closes July 16

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Peachtree City officials are seeking comments on how best to repair the Flat Creek boardwalk.

The three-minute survey for online comments will close at 5 p.m. July 16.

The survey link is PeachtreeCity-ga.civilspace.io/en/projects/flat-creek-boardwalk-repairs.

City staff give a conservative estimate of $200,000 for the repair work.

While tornadoes that came through Peachtree City in January 2023 did not hit the city directly, high winds did negatively impact many trees in the Flat Creek Nature Area next to the Public Works department.

The winds caused a tree to fall and destroy one section of the southern boardwalk and weakened and damaged several other trees.

Since then, another tree has fallen and destroyed a section of the northern boardwalk next to the amphitheater.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb

