Peachtree City approves new budget for recycling services

KPTCB Director Al Yougel outlined the details at the council meeting, noting that the new $150,681 balanced budget reflects a 4 percent decrease from last year. The organization contracts with the city to pick up litter from city streets and cart paths and also manages the Rockaway Road yard waste dump. It oversees the recycling center on McIntosh Trail, which has seen a drop in the value of some of the materials collected but has also benefitted from the cardboard compressor.

Yougel said the organization has experienced a $5,000 drop in revenue this year because of a pandemic-related lack of dozens of private events where KPTCB is usually hired to collect cans, bottles and other recyclables. It has also seen an $800 drop in revenue from franchise fees provided by the city’s three residential trash haulers, based on an estimated 200 homes no longer using curbside services.