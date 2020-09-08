New rules in effect for Fayette school sports fans

Spectators at sporting events held at Fayette County high schools this fall must follow new guidelines for health precautions. Starting with the Sept. 4 football game at McIntosh High School, fans must purchase tickets via GoFan (https://gofan.co or using its app) or at the gate using the GoFan QR scanner. The number of spectators will be limited to 50 percent of the facility’s seating capacity, and individuals must stay six feet apart from other individuals or family groups.
No spectators will be allowed in the playing field areas before, during or after each game, and children under 14 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. Concession stands will have prepackaged items for sale; restrooms will be sanitized before and after games. Fayette County will require face masks to be worn at all indoor venues, and masks are “strongly encouraged” outdoors as well.