5-year-old dead in Butts County after tree crushes car driving during storms
Legacy Theater’s ‘Sister Act’ begins Jan. 27

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

The “Sister Act” musical comedy will be presented from Jan. 27 through Feb. 26 by Legacy Theater, 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone.

Hours are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Based on the 1992 film, “Sister Act” features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (“Newsies” and “Beauty and the Beast”).

The play was nominated for five Tony awards, including Best Musical.

The Legacy Theater is a professional theater, bringing Broadway to South Metro Atlanta.

Tickets are $35 or $45 for adults, $30 or $40 for senior citizens ages 65 and older and $15 or $20 for children ages 12 and younger.

They may be purchased at https://bit.ly/3Q3ui3o.

Learn more at facebook.com/TheLegacyTheatre or LegacyTheater.com/show/sister-act.

Carolyn Cunningham
