Legacy Theater’s ‘Sister Act’ begins Jan. 27

The “Sister Act” musical comedy will be presented from Jan. 27 through Feb. 26 by Legacy Theater, 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone.
Hours are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Based on the 1992 film, “Sister Act” features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (“Newsies” and “Beauty and the Beast”).
The play was nominated for five Tony awards, including Best Musical.
The Legacy Theater is a professional theater, bringing Broadway to South Metro Atlanta.
Tickets are $35 or $45 for adults, $30 or $40 for senior citizens ages 65 and older and $15 or $20 for children ages 12 and younger.
They may be purchased at https://bit.ly/3Q3ui3o.
Learn more at facebook.com/TheLegacyTheatre or LegacyTheater.com/show/sister-act.
