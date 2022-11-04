BreakingNews
High turnout expected as Georgia early voting concludes Friday
Fayetteville’s Veterans Day Celebration is Nov. 12

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayetteville city officials will honor all United States military veterans with a Veterans Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at City Center Park, 300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville.

In addition to a patriotic veterans program, among the attractions will be a “Red, White and Burn” workout by Burn BootCamp, military recruiters, veteran vendors and live music.

Contact Jillian Mason for more details at 770-719-4172 or jmason@fayetteville-ga.gov.

Information: bit.ly/3DaYdSs

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
