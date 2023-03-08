Fayette votes on SPLOST renewal on March 21

Fayette County citizens will decide on March 21 whether to renew the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), with early voting continuing.
The countywide, one-cent, voter-approved sales tax rate is designed for a set time that local governments use to pay for specific capital projects.
The 2017 SPLOST for Fayette County will expire on June 30.
If approved, the 2023 SPLOST will continue the current one-cent tax for six more years from 2023 to 2029.
Fayette County’s 2023 SPLOST could generate about $210 million over the six years and would be split among Fayette County and the county’s cities based on population - Brooks, Fayetteville, Peachtree City and Tyrone.
Each jurisdiction chooses its own list of projects to be built with the 2023 SPLOST money.
If approved by Fayette County voters, the SPLOST would be paid by everyone who shops and dines in Fayette - no matter where they live.
More information can be found at fayettecountyga.gov/splost-2023.
