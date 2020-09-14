Fayette schools report five new coronavirus cases

As part of its weekly tally of COVID-19 cases in public schools, Fayette County reported four new student cases and one new staff case Friday for the period of Sept. 5-11. There are currently 13,596 students enrolled in part-time, on-site schooling and 2,989 staff members working. Eighteen students and three staff remain in isolation or quarantine due to previous exposure to positive cases, compared to 35 students and four staff members quarantined the previous week. Because of the low number of positive cases, the county is not specifying which schools are involved because “infected individuals could easily be identified” in possible violation of privacy laws. However, parents at schools where positive cases occur will be notified.