Fayette County seat open on mental health advisory council

Fayette County is accepting applications for an open seat on the Region Six Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Addictive Diseases Regional Advisory Council. The volunteer board meets from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every other month in Thomaston, and there is an attendance requirement. Council members help prepare the annual plan for disability services in 31 west-central Georgia counties, including Fayette, Coweta, Henry and Spalding. Members serve three-year terms, with the current vacancy starting immediately and expiring in September 2023.
Applicants must be Fayette residents and “a consumer of disability services, a family member of a consumer, an advocate for disability services, or a local business leader or business person with an interest in behavioral health and developmental disabilities.” Forms are available under the Public Notices tab at www.fayettecountyga.gov, and must be returned along with resumes to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Nov. 13.