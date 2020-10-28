Fayette County schools resume full schedule amid distancing concerns

More than 14,000 Fayette County students who have chosen to return to in-person classes are now allowed to attend daily, raising concerns about social distancing. The Board of Education got a COVID-19 update at its Oct. 26 meeting, the first time members of the public were allowed to resume meeting attendance in chairs that were kept six feet apart. However, public comments at the meeting and online have questioned whether the county can keep virus cases low, given that students in full classrooms cannot maintain the recommended social distance.