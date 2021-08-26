Fayette County allocates $1.2 million for new water treatment systems

A new hoseless collection system will be installed at two Fayette County water treatment plants to improve water quality. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on Aug. 12 to approve spending $1.2 million to put the new systems at the Crosstown and South Fayette facilities, replacing older systems that had “reached the end of life.” Water System Director Vanessa Tigert explained that the new collection system effectively “polishes” the wastewater to remove solid particles at the end of the cleansing process before the water goes into clear wells for distribution. The new system will also “eliminate continuous repair and maintenance challenges” and offer other operational benefits.