Fayette 911 Officer Kourtney Rose honored for rescue

Fayette Communications Training Officer Kourtney Rose was able to locate a female victim of domestic abuse, leading to her medical treatment and awards to Rose. She recently was nominated for employee of the year, received a Fayette County 911 Distinction Award and the memorial Kyle Plush Answer the Call (KPATC) Foundation Challenge Coin. (Courtesy of Fayette County)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayette County’s Communications Training Officer Kourtney Rose has received the memorial Kyle Plush Answer the Call (KPATC) Foundation Challenge Coin that is awarded to 911 professionals who show persistence and determination in locating a 911 caller in distress, according to a Fayette County statement.

Rose recently answered a 911 call from a woman who was unable to speak with her.

Using location services from the county’s newest technology, Carbyne, Rose was able to find an incident location and notify police.

Officers found a female being assaulted and held against her will; but she received medical treatment, and the perpetrator was arrested.

Visit FayetteCountyga.gov or KylePlushAnswerTheCall.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Featured
