Elections office clarifies Tyrone voting procedures

Those voting in person on Nov. 3 for the general election must vote at their assigned polling place, which would be either at the Tyrone Public Library, Hopewell United Methodist Church or Grace Evangelical Church. However, those who want to vote in person on Nov. 3 for the special council election must do so at the library, because it is the only town precinct.

All voters can request absentee ballots to vote by mail for both elections at either www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or at https://securevotega.com/secureabsentee/, and are encouraged to do so early to ensure timely delivery and return. The full election memo is at http://tyrone.org/election-news.