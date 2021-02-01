Condos approved for Peachtree City site

The condos will be divided into two buildings with 10 units each, and parking will be underground. The plan change will also put a drainage retention pond underground with a park area built on top. A buffer of 8-foot trees will help shield the rear of the buildings from view of adjacent homes.

Planning and Development Director Robin Cailloux said the overall project still conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan, with studies showing that the impact on traffic and school enrollment will likely be less than the single-family homes because the condos attract smaller families.