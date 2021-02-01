Condos approved for Peachtree City site

Peachtree City will allow a developer to replace 10 of the single-family homes planned for a multi-use site with 20 condominiums and four ground-level live/work units. The request, made by Laurel Brook Development LLC, affects a project on 8.8 acres at 105 Petrol Point under an LUC-32 zoning ordinance. The City Council voted 4-0-1 (with Kevin Madden absent) to approve the measure on Jan. 21, after hearing public comment and receiving letters in support of the change from nearby residents.
The condos will be divided into two buildings with 10 units each, and parking will be underground. The plan change will also put a drainage retention pond underground with a park area built on top. A buffer of 8-foot trees will help shield the rear of the buildings from view of adjacent homes.
Planning and Development Director Robin Cailloux said the overall project still conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan, with studies showing that the impact on traffic and school enrollment will likely be less than the single-family homes because the condos attract smaller families.