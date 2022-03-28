Braves World Series Trophy arrives in Peachtree City on April 10

Atlanta Braves fans are invited to see their 2021 World Series trophy from 2-5 p.m. April 10 at the Peachtree City Visitors Center, 191 McIntosh Trail.
Photo opportunities will be available with the Commissioner’s Trophy on the World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truitt.
Continuing through the summer, the tour is making 151 stops across Braves Country, honoring the Braves 151st year as a franchise.
Other stops in metro Atlanta include:
- April 12, 5-9 p.m. at Coolray Field, Lawrenceville during the Gwinnett Stripers’ home opener.
- July 9, times to be determined at Braves Country Battles Tournament Championship in Alpharetta.
The remaining stops will take place not only in Georgia but also in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
To find out more updates, sign up to be a Braves Insider at mlb.com/braves/fans/newsletters/register.
For information, visit mlb.com/braves/fans/trophy-tour.
