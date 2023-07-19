Block party is July 22 in Fayetteville

Fayetteville will host an End-of-Summer Block Party and Market from noon - 4 p.m. July 22 on the Great Lawn of City Center Park, 210 Stonewall Ave. W., Fayetteville.

The market will be sponsored by the Line Creek Bus Barn.

Food trucks and frozen drinks will be available.

Among the festivities will be a watermelon-eating contest, live entertainment and slides for adults and children.

Admission is free.

Find more details at fayetteville-ga.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=974.