Faulty cooler hurts score at Havana South Cuban

Havana South Cuban in Buford failed a routine health inspection due to a faulty walk-in cooler.
The cooler door did not close automatically and was not holding the proper temperature. The foods inside were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded, including meats such as chicken, ham, pork and oxtail.
In addition, rice cooked the day before was at an unsafe temperature and was discarded. The inspector said the rice was packed in plastic bags and closed tightly, so it did not cool within the time limit to prevent contamination.
Among other violations, raw hamburgers were above cooked chicken wings in the freezer, and raw beef was above the cooked potatoes in a small refrigerator.
The restaurant had no employee health policy documentation ensuring that food service workers report information about their health and activities related to food-transmissible diseases.
Havana South Cuban, 4060 Buford Drive, scored 67/U, down from 83/B in December. It will be re-inspected.
About the Author