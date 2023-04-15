X

Faulty cooler hurts score at Havana South Cuban

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Havana South Cuban in Buford failed a routine health inspection due to a faulty walk-in cooler.

The cooler door did not close automatically and was not holding the proper temperature. The foods inside were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded, including meats such as chicken, ham, pork and oxtail.

In addition, rice cooked the day before was at an unsafe temperature and was discarded. The inspector said the rice was packed in plastic bags and closed tightly, so it did not cool within the time limit to prevent contamination.

Among other violations, raw hamburgers were above cooked chicken wings in the freezer, and raw beef was above the cooked potatoes in a small refrigerator.

The restaurant had no employee health policy documentation ensuring that food service workers report information about their health and activities related to food-transmissible diseases.

Havana South Cuban, 4060 Buford Drive, scored 67/U, down from 83/B in December. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Atlanta, delaying Netflix movie shoot23h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks look to prove themselves ‘right’ in playoff series vs. Celtics
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rosters set for Georgia Tech spring game
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Don’t look now, but the Falcons are about to start winning
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Don’t look now, but the Falcons are about to start winning
22h ago

Credit: Casey Sykes

Confederate descendants re-file suit over Gwinnett monument removal
23h ago
The Latest
Forsyth County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Featured

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
19h ago
How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends abortion pill rulings til Wednesday
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top