Dunwoody voters to decide on $60 million in bonds

Members of the Dunwoody City Council have called for an election on the Nov. 7 ballot to issue general obligation debt up to $60 million.

The following list is not ranked by preference and is subject to change based on the city’s needs:

Parks and Greenspace: Roberts Drive Park, Homecoming Park on Vermack Drive, softball fields, Waterford Park, Brook Run Park.

Trails: Village Crossroads (Chamblee Dunwoody Road), continuance of the Winters Chapel Multi-use Trail, North Peachtree Road, Mount Vernon Road.

The $60 milllion in bonds would be paid off over 20 years.

Based on preliminary 2023 digest numbers and conservative market rates, the typical home in Dunwoody ($500,000 value frozen at $400,000) would pay an extra $157.36 a year at a rate of 1.049 mills if the bond is approved.

This rate would represent 2.3% of the total tax bill.

See a pie chart at dunwoodyga.gov/Home/Components/News/News/445/16#!.

Learn more at dunwoodyga.gov/government/bond-referendum.