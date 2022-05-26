Dunwoody sets Memorial Day ceremony

Dunwoody’s Memorial Day ceremony will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. May 30 at the Veterans Memorial, Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody near the playground and skate park.
Tribute will be paid to America’s fallen soldiers during this event that is open to all - rain or shine.
Program highlights will include patriotic music, the invocation and benediction by the Rev. Daniel Rogaczewski, parochial vicar of All Saints Catholic Church and guest speaker Charlissa Culp, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Michael Carson, Georgia National Guard captain (R), will introduce a moment of silence.
Hosts will be the Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s Veteran Events Planning Committee.
For more information, email parks@dunwoodyga.gov or visit bit.ly/39mqvwN.
About the Author