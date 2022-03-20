Dunwoody collects electronics recycling on March 27

Dunwoody residents can register now for the city’s free Electronics Recycling Event that will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 27 at the parking lot of St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody.
Register at www.dunwoodyga.gov/electronics.
Items accepted for recycling include monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, tablets, keyboards, mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM & CPU, wires & cables, hard drives & memory cards (HDD, SSD, SD), digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink & toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab & medical equipment, point-of-sale systems, microwaves, DVD players and barcode scanners.
Not accepted are cracked LCD TVs & monitors, broken/bare CRT TVs & monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, any liquid and paint.
There will be no paper shredding at this event.
The company providing the recycling, eWaste ePlanet, gives 100% data security with zero waste to landfills.
Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee and St. Luke’s Green Team are helping to organize and will assist with this event.
For questions, email Allegra DeNooyer in the city’s Community Development Department at allegra.denooyer@dunwoodyga.gov.
