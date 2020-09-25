Drive-thru food giveaway, voter registration drive Saturday

When We All Vote, Wondaland and AMB Sports and Entertainment will host Fuel the Vote and Wondalunch a drive-thru food and voter registration drive to support Georgian families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This community event will feature a live DJ and local volunteers will serve free contactless, pre-packaged groceries while also helping community members get registered and ready to vote.
Events are taking place in nine cities across the country. The Atlanta event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes Benz Stadium,1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, according to a press release.
Everyone is welcome. Attendees will enjoy live music and free meals for the whole family. Guests are asked to pre-register to let organizers know when they will arrive: weall.vote/ftv-atlanta
Fuel the Vote will serve the Atlanta area in partnership with Project Isaiah, a coronavirus relief organization that has provided more than 2.5 million meals to those in need during the pandemic. Participating partners include Live Nation Urban, The United State of Women, The New Georgia Project, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Grady Health System, 76, Audiomack and the Office of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
If you’re looking to volunteer for this event, please email fuelthevote@whenweallvote.org.
Other cities hosting Fuel the Vote events are Detroit, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Miami, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Minneapolis.