Drive-thru food giveaway, voter registration drive Saturday

Events are taking place in nine cities across the country. The Atlanta event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes Benz Stadium,1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, according to a press release.

Everyone is welcome. Attendees will enjoy live music and free meals for the whole family. Guests are asked to pre-register to let organizers know when they will arrive: weall.vote/ftv-atlanta