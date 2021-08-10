Beauty superstore to open at Stonecrest mall this summer

Retailer Lisa Young will open a 145,000-square foot, two-level store in the mall later this summer, according to a news release. The superstore is a contemporary women’s apparel, cosmetic and beauty department store.

Donald Bieler, director of marketing and regional specialty leasing for the Mall at Stonecrest, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a Monday email that he didn’t have an official opening date for Lisa Young, but “it’s opening soon.”