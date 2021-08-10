Beauty superstore to open at Stonecrest mall this summer

The Mall at Stonecrest is getting a new superstore that will act as an anchor tenant for the rapidly changing shopping center.
Retailer Lisa Young will open a 145,000-square foot, two-level store in the mall later this summer, according to a news release. The superstore is a contemporary women’s apparel, cosmetic and beauty department store.
Donald Bieler, director of marketing and regional specialty leasing for the Mall at Stonecrest, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a Monday email that he didn’t have an official opening date for Lisa Young, but “it’s opening soon.”
“The Mall at Stonecrest will be our flagship location as we launch our newest brand Lisa Young, and we’re thrilled to bring the finest selection of fashion, bridal and beauty to the Stonecrest, Georgia area at great prices,” Nam Park, CEO of Lisa Young, said in the release. “Lisa Young will provide all the necessary products and services to outfit the Atlanta shopper in styles that make the guest feel confident and unique.”
Founded in 2002, Atlanta-based Lisa Young currently operates 14 stores under the trade names Beauty Master and Chapel Beauty. The stores, which span roughly 674,000 square feet of retail space, all operate in metro Atlanta and Orlando, Florida.
The superstore is among several big changes to come to the south DeKalb mall this year. The shuttered Sears building is being replaced by SeaQuest, an aquarium that describes itself as an “educational land and sea adventure.” Both new businesses have been added to the mall’s directory map.
In March, the mall was purchased by a Florida-based venture capital firm, which announced a lofty vision for the site. Other than the aquarium and cosmetics superstore, the plans also call for a sports and entertainment complex, and an apartment complex.
Visit mallatstonecrest.com for more information.