Valentine’s Dance returns to L’Arche Atlanta

After two years of absence due to the pandemic, the Valentine’s Dance will return to L’Arche Atlanta in Decatur.
The free event is family friendly and open to everyone from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Legacy Decatur, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.
L’Arche Atlanta hosts events that gather people of all abilities together to imagine community differently, according to a L’Arche Atlanta statement.
These community events bring together adults with intellectual disabilities and all who come and enjoy these times together, the statement added.
Register at LarcheAtlanta.org/community-events.html.
Learn more at facebook.com/larcheATL.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest