Tucker schedules community meetings ahead of public works referendum

This year, Tucker property owners paid about 1 mill toward the DeKalb County’s designated roads and transportation fund.

Road services taken over by the city would include pothole, sidewalk and curb repairs, pavement marking and maintenance of traffic signals and bridges.

The city is hosting three in-person community meetings ahead of the referendum. They will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21; 10 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 26.

All meetings will be held at City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway in Tucker. They will also be accessible online at tuckerga.gov/pwmeeting.

See the referendum language as it will appear on the ballot below. If approved, affected services would transition to Tucker on July 1, 2023.

PUBLIC WORKS REFERENDUM LANGUAGE

Transition of Public Works Services from DeKalb County to City of Tucker

Shall the City of Tucker be authorized to directly provide road construction and maintenance including curbs, sidewalks, street-lights, devices to control the flow of traffic, and stormwater management rather than rely upon DeKalb County to provide such services on its behalf and to levy and collect ad valorem property tax at a millage rate not to exceed 3 mills simultaneous with the ending of the collection of DeKalb County road and transportation special district ad valorem property tax?