DeKalb sets advance voting schedule, locations for Nov. elections

People walk through the ramp at the Voter Registration & Elections in Dekalb during the first day of early voting on Monday, June 13, 2022. Votes are underway in metro Atlanta for runoff races. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

DeKalb County’s elections board has set the advance voting schedule for November’s mid-terms.

A total of 13 locations will be open for the three-week span that starts Oct. 17 and ends Nov. 4. That period includes two weekends of voting availability.

Two more locations will make themselves available for the final week of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The following locations will be open for all three weeks, including from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays:

  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE in Atlanta
  • Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE in Brookhaven
  • Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody
  • Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road in Ellenwood
  • Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road in Atlanta
  • DeKalb County elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur
  • North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee
  • The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur
  • Former Sam’s Club building, 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest
  • Tucker Library, 5234 LaVista Road in Tucker
  • Wade Walker YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain
  • Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

The two locations available from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 4, with the same daily hours as listed above:

  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston

For more information on the upcoming election, visit DeKalbVotes.com.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

