Tucker has new welcome program

“Tucker Welcomes You Home” is a new initiative by the Tucker Lifelong Community, a committee of the Tucker Civic Association with the city of Tucker.
In 2019, city officials went through a branding process to better share the city’s story, depending on community input and a citizen committee.
The Welcome Home logo features a community within a heart.
In early 2020, a plan was developed and launched by city staff to welcome new residents, inviting them to come by City Hall and pick up a Welcome Home package.
A reusable shopping bag was waiting for them - stuffed with a rotating selection of such city-branded items as a t-shirt, stainless steel travel tumbler, reusable white boards and more.
When COVID struck in March 2020, the Welcome Home program stopped but then Tucker experienced an influx of new residents.
In response, Tucker Civic Association’s Lifelong Community committee and city officials launched “Tucker Welcomes You Home.”
Now volunteers welcome new neighbors in person with a reusable shopping bag filled with information about Tucker and some city-branded items.
Visit bit.ly/3Fr5jSD.
