BreakingNews
Music Midtown announces lineup for 2022 event
ajc logo
X

Truckin’ Tuesdays in Decatur

Truckin' Tuesdays is open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Tuesday in May at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. (Courtesy of Decatur)

caption arrowCaption
Truckin' Tuesdays is open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Tuesday in May at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. (Courtesy of Decatur)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Truckin’ Tuesdays is continuing from 5-8 p.m. each Tuesday in May at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Legacy Park is 77 acres of nature, history, discovery and the arts.

This year’s focus is “Tastes from around the Globe” with a variety of food trucks.

Before its sale to the city of Decatur in 2017, Legacy Park was occupied for 144 years as the United Methodist Children’s Home.

Founded by Dr. Jessie Boring, a Methodist minister, the home was his attempt to help some of the 10,000 Georgia children orphaned as a result of the Civil War.

The city is funding an endowment to support the Methodist program - since renamed WellRoot - to provide in-home foster care for at-risk youth.

Legacy Decatur, a nonprofit, manages Legacy Park.

Current nonprofit tenants include the AJC Decatur Book Festival, Decatur Education Foundation, Georgia Arborist Association, Global Growers, L’Arche Atlanta, Paint Love, Frank Hamilton School, Wild Nest Bird Rehab, Refugee Women’s Network and the Wylde Center.

Visit DecaturLegacyPark.com, the Decatur Legacy Park Master Plan at bit.ly/3P5Gobq and WellRoot at wellroot.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Decatur to spend $160K to renovate century-old dairy barn at Legacy Park
49m ago
Tucker has new welcome program
2h ago
DeKalb urges voters to check polling location before election day
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top