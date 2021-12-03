Boutique hotel announced as part of huge mixed-use project in Dunwoody

The developers of Campus 244 announced the Element Hotel will be included as part of the mixed-use development, which will bring more than one million square feet of office and restaurant space to the Perimeter area. The 145-room hotel is a boutique brand under Marriott Bonvoy.

The Georgetown Company, based in New York, and RocaPoint Partners, based in Buckhead, are developing the 13-acre project off Perimeter Center Parkway near the Dunwoody MARTA station, according to a news release. The project is located near the $2 billion High Street development, and both projects will transform the Central Perimeter area.