Boutique hotel announced as part of huge mixed-use project in Dunwoody

A new boutique hotel will come to Dunwoody as part of a massive mixed-use project.
The developers of Campus 244 announced the Element Hotel will be included as part of the mixed-use development, which will bring more than one million square feet of office and restaurant space to the Perimeter area. The 145-room hotel is a boutique brand under Marriott Bonvoy.
The Georgetown Company, based in New York, and RocaPoint Partners, based in Buckhead, are developing the 13-acre project off Perimeter Center Parkway near the Dunwoody MARTA station, according to a news release. The project is located near the $2 billion High Street development, and both projects will transform the Central Perimeter area.
“With all of the pre-development pieces now in place, we are ready to forge ahead with the next phase in the redevelopment of Campus 244 and deliver a walkable, amenity-rich creative campus in Atlanta’s largest office submarket,” Jonathan Schmerin, Managing Principal of Georgetown, said in the release.
The first phase of the project will reuse the shuttered Gold Kist headquarters into a five-story, 400,000-square foot building. Georgetown and RocaPoint purchased the empty space in 2020. In October, the Dunwoody Development Authority approved a bond deal for the project, providing the developers with a roughly $23-million tax break over a decade.
The offices will include upgraded HVAC systems, touchless elevators and other health and safety features that’re becoming more common due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase one will also include the hotel, complete with a lobby bar and a restaurant, and 25,000 square feet of new food and beverage businesses. Four or five restaurants are expected to be included within Campus 244, and some of them could mirror concepts at the Halcyon in Forsyth County, a project by the same developers.
S9 Architecture, the firm that designed the interior of Ponce City Market in Atlanta, is handling the planning for Campus 244. For more information, visit campus244.com.
About the Author