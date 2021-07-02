Massive Halcyon mixed-used project adding office building, hotel, fitness club

AKA Studio, the design firm for the new office building, created concepts with COVID-19 concerns in mind said Tom Miller of Newmark, the company managing office leasing for RocaPoint.

“Halcyon’s Building 1100 will be first-generation space allowing companies open opportunities to configure their environment to meet their specific needs in the most efficient and health conscious means possible,” Miller said.

Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners, added, “Companies are eager to resume collaborative work, however the modern workplace must check all the boxes on a new list of criteria.”

A representative with the public relations firm The Wilbert Group didn’t provide details on subsequent phases of development at Halycon.

“We still have room to grow and we are looking forward to sharing more details on future phases soon,” Paige De Leo said via email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.