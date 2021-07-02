Massive Halcyon mixed-used project adding office building, hotel, fitness club

Halcyon, the 135-acre mixed-use development in Forsyth County, has started its second phase of construction.
Property owner RocaPoint Partners announced in June that construction on a 60,000-square-foot office building is underway and scheduled for completion by the end of the year. Pharmaceutical company Alimera Sciences will occupy nearly 15,000 square-feet of the building, the statement said.
Additional development includes an Embassy Suites by Hilton Halcyon hotel and The Forum Athletic Club. The opening of the hotel and the two-story, 23,000-square-foot fitness center is scheduled for 2022, the statement added.
The fitness club, which currently has locations at Lenox Mall and Ponce City Market, is locally owned and operated by former NFL and Atlanta Falcons football players Dan Owens and Roman Fortin.
Sprawling Halcyon is located on Ga. 400 in the southern part of Forsyth County near incorporated Alpharetta. The $370 million community of shops, restaurants and residential living space opened in 2019 before the pandemic.
AKA Studio, the design firm for the new office building, created concepts with COVID-19 concerns in mind said Tom Miller of Newmark, the company managing office leasing for RocaPoint.
“Halcyon’s Building 1100 will be first-generation space allowing companies open opportunities to configure their environment to meet their specific needs in the most efficient and health conscious means possible,” Miller said.
Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners, added, “Companies are eager to resume collaborative work, however the modern workplace must check all the boxes on a new list of criteria.”
A representative with the public relations firm The Wilbert Group didn’t provide details on subsequent phases of development at Halycon.
“We still have room to grow and we are looking forward to sharing more details on future phases soon,” Paige De Leo said via email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.