Project pitched for 600-plus apartments around nursing facility in Dunwoody

This is the site plan for the Park at Perimeter Center East redevelopment project.

Credit: Grubb Properties

This is the site plan for the Park at Perimeter Center East redevelopment project.

Credit: Grubb Properties

38 minutes ago
The project, which is in its early stages, would transform a nearly 20-acre site in the Perimeter market into a mixed-use development

A developer is proposing an ambitious project north of Atlanta that would include hundreds of apartments centered around a skilled nursing facility.

Grubb Properties recently announced it plans to submit an application to rezone the Park at Perimeter Center East in Dunwoody, according to a news release. The 19.4-acre site within a mile of Perimeter Mall currently houses some corporate offices and parking lots, but the developer’s plans would vastly change the property.

The developer envisions a 90,000-square-foot skilled nursing facility with 360 multifamily apartments, which will be “geared toward first-time renters and urban professionals,” according to the release. In addition, the project would include 250 apartments for people 55 years old older, 13,000 square feet of retail and dining space, a 2-acre park and a multi-use trail connecting the development to Perimeter Mall and the Georgetown neighborhood.

“Grubb is committed to creating a project that serves as a catalyst for transformative change in the community,” Paul O’Shaughnessy, senior vice president of development at Grubb, said in the release.

The plan changes a 2018 site plan that was approved by Dunwoody city leaders. The prior plan included 900 condominiums and a new 500,000-square-foot office building. However, Grubb’s representatives said the previous plan was reevaluated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the office market.

ExploreDeveloper pitches $187M office, retail tower for Dunwoody

Grubb said it’s partnering with ProMedica, a nonprofit healthcare system, to create the skilled nursing facility, which would employ up to 300 people. Skilled nursing facilities are temporary homes for older patients who are undergoing medical treatments, rehabilitation and need more frequent supervision than a nursing home.

The multifamily apartments, which would be under Grubb’s Link Apartments brand, would range from 400 to 1,110 square feet.

“Our plans have pivoted in a way that allows us to bring a key new employer to the city, while simultaneously being able to create the highest and best use for the abundant surface parking lots that cover the site,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Our hope for Park at Perimeter Center East is to create an active neighborhood that is complementary to Central Perimeter’s dynamic economic growth.”

Grubb plans to submit their rezoning application by mid-July.

ExploreDunwoody stops effort to take church property for possible softball field

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

