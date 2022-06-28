Project pitched for 600-plus apartments around nursing facility in Dunwoody

The plan changes a 2018 site plan that was approved by Dunwoody city leaders. The prior plan included 900 condominiums and a new 500,000-square-foot office building. However, Grubb’s representatives said the previous plan was reevaluated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the office market.

Grubb said it’s partnering with ProMedica, a nonprofit healthcare system, to create the skilled nursing facility, which would employ up to 300 people. Skilled nursing facilities are temporary homes for older patients who are undergoing medical treatments, rehabilitation and need more frequent supervision than a nursing home.

The multifamily apartments, which would be under Grubb’s Link Apartments brand, would range from 400 to 1,110 square feet.

“Our plans have pivoted in a way that allows us to bring a key new employer to the city, while simultaneously being able to create the highest and best use for the abundant surface parking lots that cover the site,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Our hope for Park at Perimeter Center East is to create an active neighborhood that is complementary to Central Perimeter’s dynamic economic growth.”

Grubb plans to submit their rezoning application by mid-July.