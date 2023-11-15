Student scholarships offered by DeKalb nonprofit

Credit: Wellroot Family Services

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Applications for college assistance are open until mid-December for teens in need.

Based in Tucker, Wellroot Family Services, formerly known as the United Methodist Children’s Home, is seeking scholarship applications for the 2024-25 academic year.

Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. Central Time is the deadline.

Administered by Scholarship America, funding will range from $1,000 to $4,000.

See the scholarship portal at LearnMore.scholarsapply.org/wellrootscholarship.

Wellroot’s mission is “to restore children and families from trauma through Jesus Christ,” according to the organization’s website.

Visit wellroot.org/scholarships for more information.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
