Student scholarships offered by DeKalb nonprofit

Applications for college assistance are open until mid-December for teens in need.
Based in Tucker, Wellroot Family Services, formerly known as the United Methodist Children’s Home, is seeking scholarship applications for the 2024-25 academic year.
Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. Central Time is the deadline.
Administered by Scholarship America, funding will range from $1,000 to $4,000.
See the scholarship portal at LearnMore.scholarsapply.org/wellrootscholarship.
Wellroot’s mission is “to restore children and families from trauma through Jesus Christ,” according to the organization’s website.
Visit wellroot.org/scholarships for more information.
