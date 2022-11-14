Stone Mountain Park board selects creator of truth-telling exhibit

But park officials have previously said the new on-site exhibit will seek to “tell the truth” about Stone Mountain and its massive carving of Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, the creation of which spans decades and has ties to the Jim Crow era, the Ku Klux Klan and, decades later, the state of Georgia’s resistance to court-ordered desegregation.

While stressing that the exhibit created by Warner would also “offer a more wide-ranging interpretation of the mountain and the monument for our visitors,” Stephens said his organization will “continue to fulfill” its mandate under state law to maintain Stone Mountain Park as a monument to the Confederacy.

Warner Museums is based in both Birmingham, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee. Its existing work includes exhibits highlighting Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church (a Black congregation bombed by a white supremacist in 1963) and a freedom riders exhibit in Montgomery.

A potential price tag for their work at Stone Mountain was not immediately provided Monday, but officials have previously suggested it would eclipse $1 million. The memorial association could vote soon on issuing at least $5 million bonds to renovate Memorial Hall, the building where the new exhibit will be housed.

The exhibit was just one of a handful of modest, and slow-moving, changes to the park’s Confederate imagery that the memorial association approved in May 2021.

Other approved actions included a tweak to the memorial association’s own logo, which included a depiction of the carving. That change was made in the fall of last year.

Another initiative involved getting a century-old covered bridge at the park renamed for its Black creator and added to the National Register of Historic Places. A ceremony took place in September.

Yet another promised change — moving a Confederate flag plaza from the base of the park’s well-traversed walk-up trail — still has not happened. Records previously obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a contract for relocating the flags was in place more than a year ago, but Stephens said in September that the issue had been put “on the backburner” during the park’s transition to a new private management partner.

While the changes are admittedly only baby steps toward softening the park’s image as a “Confederate theme park” — and have taken much longer than anticipated — they do mark a significant shift in the memorial association’s attitude toward such modifications.

They’re also largely driven by economics, with the park losing millions in revenue annually since the start of the pandemic. Herschend Family Entertainment — the longtime management partner in charge of running attractions like the laser show, skyride, and hotel and convention space — also cited “protests and division” as part of its rationale for pulling out of the park earlier this year.

While the park remains a popular daily destination, it has in recent years been host to a number of tense clashes involving pro-Confederate (and white supremacist) groups and opposing leftist activists. Those incidents and the symbolism throughout the park have also hurt the park’s ability to draw large conferences and other corporate gatherings to its hotels, officials have said.

