Stage set for Stonecrest mayor to plead guilty in federal fraud case

Lary, 59, waived his right for the case to go before a grand jury. Instead, the case proceeded using a “criminal information,” not an indictment, as the charging document, which is usually an indicator that a plea deal is coming.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to Thomas for comment. Lary, who has repeatedly denied any allegations of wrongdoing, has not responded to the AJC’s requests for comment since the federal charges were announced.

Despite the charges, Lary has not resigned. In public meetings after his court appearance, he maligned city staff as “lazy” and “inept,” asked why other city officials got paid more than him and implied he has no intentions to step down.

“I’m the mayor of the City of Stonecrest and will be until the people say I’m not or until some other entity says that I’m not,” Lary said during a Stonecrest Housing Meeting that took place hours after the Nov. 10 arraignment.

Lary isn’t the only person charged in this case. Lania Boone, 60, a bookkeeper for the company hired by Stonecrest to distribute the federal funds, was also arraigned on a conspiracy charge. She’s the wife of Clarence Boone, the city’s former economic development director who was fired as a result of investigations in the city’s relief program.

Court records do not show a scheduled hearing in her case.

Stonecrest received $6.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and the two are accused of taking some of the funds for themselves. Lary allegedly had the city improperly enter into a contract with a recently founded nonprofit, Municipal Resource Partners Corporation, to distribute the city’s funds as a way to siphon money toward himself and cohorts.

In a prior news release, federal prosecutors said Lary “allegedly worked behind the scenes to assist MRPC, including by recruiting its CEO, opening its bank accounts and ensuring that Lania Boone would be hired as MRPC’s bookkeeper.”

Small businesses that applied for financial relief were asked on an application form if they’d be willing to give 25% of the grant to one of three companies to market their business. Those companies were all connected to Lary.

Prosecutors said Lary helped decided where the relief funds were directed, including an unsolicited $150,000 grant award to his church. In return, the church was asked to give $50,000 to one of those three companies. Lary allegedly said the funds would assist with home repairs for people who could not afford them due to the pandemic, but prosecutors said the money was used by Lary to pay off various personal tax liabilities.

Lary is also accused of giving a $50,000 check to another church with the caveat that they contribute $4,500 to one of the three companies. The church was told it would be for pandemic-related rent assistance, but Lary allegedly used the funds to pay off his own property expenses and his dues to the Georgia Campaign Finance Committee.

Prosecutors also found that $108,000 of relief funds were used to pay off the mortgage on a lakefront home owned by Lary, while another $7,600 was used to pay college tuition and rent for Boone’s son.

BJay Pak, the former U.S. Attorney for Atlanta, previously told the AJC that prosecutors would likely recommend a sentence that includes prison time. However, Lary could request lenience based on factors including his age and his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

State Sen. Emanuel Jones (D-Decatur) has called for Lary to be removed from office since April, once the details of the internal investigation were released. He said he’s reached out to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office to call for the governor to suspend Lary if he does not resign.

State law allows the governor to appoint a special commission to investigate — and potentially recommend suspensions for — public officials who have been indicted on felony charges. Since this case has proceeded using a criminal information, it’s unclear whether any action from Kemp is forthcoming.

