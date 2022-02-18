Shallowford Road Scoping Study to be reviewed on Feb. 24

The city of Doraville will hold a Public Information Open House about the Shallowford Road Scoping Study from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, 3510 Shallowford Road, Doraville.
This project proposes to study a shared-use path, sidewalks, American Disabilities Act accessibility and intersection revisions on Shallowford Road from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to New Peachtree Road.
Doraville officials are inviting the community to view the project, ask questions, comment on the project and drop in anytime from 6-8 p.m.
There will be no formal presentation.
Translators for Spanish and Mandarin-speaking persons will be available to allow them an opportunity to record their comments about the project.
For information, visit bit.ly/34uM10F.
