Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Shallowford Road Scoping Study to be reviewed on Feb. 24

The Doraville community is invited to attend the Public Information Open House about the Shallowford Road Scoping Study from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, 3510 Shallowford Road, Doraville. (Courtesy of Doraville/Steve Glass)

Credit: Steve Glass

caption arrowCaption
The Doraville community is invited to attend the Public Information Open House about the Shallowford Road Scoping Study from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, 3510 Shallowford Road, Doraville. (Courtesy of Doraville/Steve Glass)

Credit: Steve Glass

Credit: Steve Glass

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

The city of Doraville will hold a Public Information Open House about the Shallowford Road Scoping Study from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, 3510 Shallowford Road, Doraville.

This project proposes to study a shared-use path, sidewalks, American Disabilities Act accessibility and intersection revisions on Shallowford Road from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to New Peachtree Road.

Doraville officials are inviting the community to view the project, ask questions, comment on the project and drop in anytime from 6-8 p.m.

There will be no formal presentation.

Translators for Spanish and Mandarin-speaking persons will be available to allow them an opportunity to record their comments about the project.

For information, visit bit.ly/34uM10F.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tucker hosts Restaurant Week Feb. 23-27
1h ago
Stonecrest moves forward without troubled development authority
7h ago
DeKalb health department closing last mass COVID-19 vaccination site
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top