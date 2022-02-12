Season tickets for Spring Concert Series available at Callanwolde

Season tickets to the Spring Concert Series are available now by the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County.
Performers and dates will be:
- March 11 - Ben Sollee
- March 18 - Robin Latimore
- April 1 - Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics
- April 8 - David Berkeley
The location is the Callanwolde Amphitheater at 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, with no concerts to be held indoors.
Parking is free and on-site for VIP Table guests and on a first-come, first-served basis for general admission guests.
Additional parking will be across the street at Metro City Church, 999 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m. and concluding at 9:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner with drinks.
With extra charges for fees and sales taxes, season tickets are $120 for general admission, $480 for a VIP Table for two, $960 for a VIP Table for four, $1440 for a VIP Table for six and $1920 for a VIP Table for eight.
Until March 11, buy season tickets at bit.ly/3GyqCAv.
Information: callanwolde.org
