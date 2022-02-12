Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Season tickets for Spring Concert Series available at Callanwolde

During March and April, four performances will be presented during the Spring Concert Series by Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County. (Courtesy of Callanwolde)

Credit: Callanwolde

caption arrowCaption
During March and April, four performances will be presented during the Spring Concert Series by Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County. (Courtesy of Callanwolde)

Credit: Callanwolde

Credit: Callanwolde

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Season tickets to the Spring Concert Series are available now by the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County.

Performers and dates will be:

  • March 11 - Ben Sollee
  • March 18 - Robin Latimore
  • April 1 - Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics
  • April 8 - David Berkeley

The location is the Callanwolde Amphitheater at 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, with no concerts to be held indoors.

Parking is free and on-site for VIP Table guests and on a first-come, first-served basis for general admission guests.

Additional parking will be across the street at Metro City Church, 999 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m. and concluding at 9:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner with drinks.

With extra charges for fees and sales taxes, season tickets are $120 for general admission, $480 for a VIP Table for two, $960 for a VIP Table for four, $1440 for a VIP Table for six and $1920 for a VIP Table for eight.

Until March 11, buy season tickets at bit.ly/3GyqCAv.

Information: callanwolde.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
February events in DeKalb include library programs, educator meeting
40m ago
Stonecrest councilwoman among candidates running to replace disgraced mayor
23h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor’s accomplice pleads guilty to felony
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top