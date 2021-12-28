Restaurant chain founded in metro Atlanta to open 12th location

The fast-growing, fast-casual restaurant chain will expand into Tucker in 2022, according to a news release. Located at 4650 Hugh Howell Road, it’ll become Gusto’s 12th location in Georgia. Stylized as gusto!, the restaurant chain focuses on bowls, wraps and other healthy to-go options.

The Tucker location will be located at the Hugh Howell Marketplace, a new strip mall development that will be anchored by a Publix. The developer, Branch Properties, previously announced 14 other tenants as part of the project.