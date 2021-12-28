Hamburger icon
Restaurant chain founded in metro Atlanta to open 12th location

The 12th location of Gusto is poised to open in Tucker next year.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Tucker residents won’t have to drive far to visit a Gusto location next year.

The fast-growing, fast-casual restaurant chain will expand into Tucker in 2022, according to a news release. Located at 4650 Hugh Howell Road, it’ll become Gusto’s 12th location in Georgia. Stylized as gusto!, the restaurant chain focuses on bowls, wraps and other healthy to-go options.

The Tucker location will be located at the Hugh Howell Marketplace, a new strip mall development that will be anchored by a Publix. The developer, Branch Properties, previously announced 14 other tenants as part of the project.

“Tucker is on the rise in a big way, and when we got the opportunity to have a stand-alone drive thru shop in front of a new Publix, we had to seize the opportunity,” Nate Hybl, Gusto’s creator, said in the release. “We’re going to build & run a place that the Tucker community can be proud of!”

The Tucker location will include a drive-thru, following in the footsteps of other Gusto locations in Buford, Chamblee and East Cobb.

Founded in 2014, Gusto has quickly expanded beyond its initial Brookwood Hills location. The company boasts 11 locations in the Atlanta area, including the forthcoming Tucker spot, and a soon-to-open location in Athens.

ExploreGusto opening first spot outside the Perimeter at Avalon

For more information on gusto, visit their website at whatsyourgusto.com.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, is The AJC's DeKalb County hyperlocal reporter. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

