Restaurant chain founded in metro Atlanta to open 12th location

Tucker residents won’t have to drive far to visit a Gusto location next year.
The fast-growing, fast-casual restaurant chain will expand into Tucker in 2022, according to a news release. Located at 4650 Hugh Howell Road, it’ll become Gusto’s 12th location in Georgia. Stylized as gusto!, the restaurant chain focuses on bowls, wraps and other healthy to-go options.
The Tucker location will be located at the Hugh Howell Marketplace, a new strip mall development that will be anchored by a Publix. The developer, Branch Properties, previously announced 14 other tenants as part of the project.
“Tucker is on the rise in a big way, and when we got the opportunity to have a stand-alone drive thru shop in front of a new Publix, we had to seize the opportunity,” Nate Hybl, Gusto’s creator, said in the release. “We’re going to build & run a place that the Tucker community can be proud of!”
The Tucker location will include a drive-thru, following in the footsteps of other Gusto locations in Buford, Chamblee and East Cobb.
Founded in 2014, Gusto has quickly expanded beyond its initial Brookwood Hills location. The company boasts 11 locations in the Atlanta area, including the forthcoming Tucker spot, and a soon-to-open location in Athens.
For more information on gusto, visit their website at whatsyourgusto.com.
