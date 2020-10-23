Gusto opening first spot outside the Perimeter at Avalon

The first 50 guests will start checking in at 9 a.m., get wireless headphones, join a socially distant silent disco and stroll around Avalon while waiting for the doors to open. Additionally, they’ll receive complimentary meal vouchers and exclusive “First Fifty” swag bags.

Hybl has also launched Gusto Avalon’s Mural Contest in an effort to bring a colorful piece of the community into every shop experience. He has issued a call to local artists and muralists to enter for a chance to have their work featured on the walls of the new space. All supplies will be covered by the restaurant and the chosen artist will be paid $1,500 for their time and talent.

To enter, artists can send mockups to contest@whatsyourgusto.com.

As for that exclusive drink offering, only the Avalon location will offer a boozy take on Gusto’s fresh-squeezed Limeade, called “LimeWine,” a rosé-infused version of the beverage. It’s available in an eco-friendly to-go cup for easy sipping while shopping.

Daniel Wood is the local operating partner who oversees the Avalon location and is charged with pushing the location’s success and bringing the brand to the neighborhood.

“I am thrilled to be a part of bringing gusto! to Avalon and introducing a fresh, delicious fast-casual option to this community that is unlike anything else in the neighborhood,” Wood, a member of the Alpharetta community, said in a statement. “I am inspired by Nate’s progressive leadership style, and I look forward to ensuring that gusto! Avalon is a place where all team members and guests feel happy and heard.”

Gusto’s opening day will also be a charitable one. A portion of the sales — 10% — will benefit North Fulton Community Charities, an organization that serves nearly 10,000 individuals and families with emergency needs in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.