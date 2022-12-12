ajc logo
X

Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

An upcoming public meeting will discuss possible “rebranding” options for the community surrounding DeKalb’s OTP-stretch of the Memorial Drive.

The county approved in 2020 a new revitalization plan for the five-mile stretch of Memorial between I-285 and Stone Mountain. The initiative, which was championed by Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, included a recommendation to “help change the public perception of the area by giving the area and identity and sense of place.”

ExploreOn DeKalb's Memorial Drive, new revival plan brings cautious optimism

In accordance with that mission, Bradshaw and other representatives from the county will host a public meeting to discuss various rebranding proposals. It will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb Conference Center on the campus of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive.

A virtual option will also be available. More information can be found here.

“It is important to me to keep the public involved in the revitalization efforts of the Memorial Drive Corridor,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “This meeting serves as a reminder that we all are in the foxhole together as we work on economic revitalizing the corridor.”

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen13h ago

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group, dies at age 90
21h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
8h ago

Credit: City of Emerson

Emerson mayor, wife killed in 4-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clarkston Community Center

Holiday Craft Fair in Clarkston is Dec. 11
Give children toys at Marine Toys for Tots event on Dec. 17
Second DeKalb sewer contractor accused of pandemic relief fraud
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
21h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
11h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top