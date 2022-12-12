Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting

An upcoming public meeting will discuss possible “rebranding” options for the community surrounding DeKalb’s OTP-stretch of the Memorial Drive.
The county approved in 2020 a new revitalization plan for the five-mile stretch of Memorial between I-285 and Stone Mountain. The initiative, which was championed by Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, included a recommendation to “help change the public perception of the area by giving the area and identity and sense of place.”
In accordance with that mission, Bradshaw and other representatives from the county will host a public meeting to discuss various rebranding proposals. It will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb Conference Center on the campus of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive.
A virtual option will also be available. More information can be found here.
“It is important to me to keep the public involved in the revitalization efforts of the Memorial Drive Corridor,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “This meeting serves as a reminder that we all are in the foxhole together as we work on economic revitalizing the corridor.”
