Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting

The county approved in 2020 a new revitalization plan for the five-mile stretch of Memorial between I-285 and Stone Mountain. The initiative, which was championed by Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, included a recommendation to “help change the public perception of the area by giving the area and identity and sense of place.”

In accordance with that mission, Bradshaw and other representatives from the county will host a public meeting to discuss various rebranding proposals. It will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb Conference Center on the campus of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive.