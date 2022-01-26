Proposal to eliminate DeKalb commission’s super districts looming

The super districts overlap with regular districts, providing multiple representatives for every area of the county.

Jones said the looming proposal would not merely eliminate super districts but redraw existing lines to create a total of seven smaller districts.

The senator said the new maps would likely not be unveiled until next week, but vowed that no sitting commissioners would find themselves out of a job or drawn into the same district as a colleague.

Every 10 years, new United States Census data triggers redistricting on the federal, state and local level. DeKalb County commissioners created their own proposed maps and submitted them for consideration several weeks ago, making few significant changes to existing lines.

But the power to redraw local districts ultimately lies with the General Assembly.

“I’ve been clear from the beginning that it’s not the commissioners’ responsibility to draw these maps,” Jones said. “It’s the legislature’s.”

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond declined to weigh in on the proposal and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, one of the county’s current super district commissioners, could not immediately be reached for comment.

But colleague Ted Terry, who represents the western half of DeKalb, said super districts present the opportunity for commissioners to simultaneously represent the northern and southern ends of the county, fostering more collaboration and bigger-picture thinking.

He also worried about the timing of the proposal.

State officials have asked for new local maps to be in place by Feb. 15 — a little over two weeks from now.

“That’s my biggest concern, is that a lot of people aren’t going to know this is happening,” Terry said. “They’re going to wake up and be confused that they have all new commissioners.”

District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader expressed similar concerns and called the idea “hypocritical,” referencing Republican efforts to control local redistricting in other areas of Georgia with growing Democratic influence.

“The way that he’s doing it is in the same way [Democrats] have criticized Republicans for doing it in Clarke County or Gwinnett County or otherwise,” Rader said.

Every state legislator and county official representing DeKalb is a Democrat.

Jones, who is the chairman of DeKalb’s delegation to the state Senate, said he is not “working in a vacuum” and has been in “constant dialogue” with his fellow senators and with counterparts in the county’s delegation to the state House of Representatives.

State Rep. Karla Drenner, D-Avondale Estates, did not immediately respond to inquiries Wednesday morning. She is the chair of DeKalb’s House delegation — which was scheduled to meet with county commissioners on unrelated matters at noon.

