DeKalb commission orders a new leader (with a side of drama)

DeKalb County commissioners have named a new colleague to serve as their presiding officer, a prominent position that comes with the authority to lead meetings, make committee assignments and more.
Their Tuesday morning vote, though, was not unanimous — and the outcome represented a departure from recent tradition.
Robert Patrick, a former Doraville city councilman entering his second year on the commission, was ultimately chosen as presiding officer by a 5-2 vote.
But his selection came only after the nomination of Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who represents the eastern half of DeKalb County and had served as deputy presiding officer for the last two years, was shot down.
In recent years, the commission had put a de facto rotation in place, elevating colleagues who had served as deputy presiding officer to the higher position after two years. Commissioner Jeff Rader said the informal rule was agreed upon about five years ago after several now-former commissioners were indicted on various theft and corruption charges.
Rader said the presiding officer position had been “politicized” and manipulated in a way that helped some of that alleged activity transpire.
The veteran commissioner nominated Cochran-Johnson on Tuesday, citing the recent protocol, but Patrick and three other colleagues — Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson and outgoing presiding officer Steve Bradshaw — voted her down.
While Cochran-Johnson is not shy about sharing her thoughts and tensions are not uncommon, the specific reason (or reasons) for her lack of support was not clear. Rader had asked she not be denied the presiding officer position because of previous “positions on issues.”
Cochran-Johnson did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was diplomatic during Tuesday’s meeting, however, saying her only concern as a commissioner was to “do what’s in the best interest of the people.”
Patrick was nominated by Davis Johnson, who dismissed questions about his relative lack of experience on the commission by saying the presiding officer job didn’t require “a rocket scientist.”
“I promise each and every one of my colleagues that you have my ear and an open door,” said Patrick, whose district includes the northern tip of the county.
Cochran-Johnson and Rader voted against his nomination.
About the Author