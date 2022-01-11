DeKalb commission orders a new leader (with a side of drama)

Rader said the presiding officer position had been “politicized” and manipulated in a way that helped some of that alleged activity transpire.

The veteran commissioner nominated Cochran-Johnson on Tuesday, citing the recent protocol, but Patrick and three other colleagues — Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson and outgoing presiding officer Steve Bradshaw — voted her down.

While Cochran-Johnson is not shy about sharing her thoughts and tensions are not uncommon, the specific reason (or reasons) for her lack of support was not clear. Rader had asked she not be denied the presiding officer position because of previous “positions on issues.”

Cochran-Johnson did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was diplomatic during Tuesday’s meeting, however, saying her only concern as a commissioner was to “do what’s in the best interest of the people.”

Patrick was nominated by Davis Johnson, who dismissed questions about his relative lack of experience on the commission by saying the presiding officer job didn’t require “a rocket scientist.”

“I promise each and every one of my colleagues that you have my ear and an open door,” said Patrick, whose district includes the northern tip of the county.

Cochran-Johnson and Rader voted against his nomination.