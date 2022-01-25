Gwinnett Democrats blast Republican maneuvering on redistricting

Explore Gwinnett proposes redistricting map with commission size unchanged

The five-member Gwinnett commission are all Democrats and all people of color. Democrats gained control of the board for the first time in decades after the 2020 election. Most of the state representatives and senators in Gwinnett are also Democrats.

The Gwinnett commission has four members elected from geographic districts and a chair who is elected countywide.

Commissioners and legislators said the commission map makes minor changes from the map that Republicans approved a decade ago. They said it keeps cities and voting precincts together and each geographic district has a racial and ethnic makeup similar to that of the county, the most diverse in the Southeast.

“Their objections cannot be to the physical maps,” Clark said. “Their objections must be to the people who have moved into Gwinnett, call it home and have chosen leadership that reflects the beautiful evolution of our county into a heterogenous blend of races, ethnicities and cultures.”

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

Democratic legislators repeatedly alluded to Republican state Sen. Clint Dixon’s attempt in November to expand the commission size and weaken the chairperson. Dixon, of Buford, withdrew his special-session proposals after a public outcry.

Dixon and state representatives Bonnie Rich and Chuck Efstration, all Republicans, voted against the proposed commission map last week in a delegation meeting. Democrats blamed Rich, of Suwanee, for the redistricting bill’s reassignment.

Rich did not return messages Tuesday seeking comment.

Dixon said he would like to see a commission district that keeps the northern third of Gwinnett together.

“There is a conservative majority in the northern part of the county that feels underrepresented,” Dixon said. “I would completely disagree that this is any kind of power grab from us because it does not give us any kind of majority whatsoever.”

No current commission members live in that northern third, he said.

Dixon’s district, which covers northern Gwinnett and is close in population to a commission district, is roughly 50% white, 17% Black, 16% Hispanic and 15% Asian, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

By contrast, Gwinnett County last year was about 35% white, 30% Black, 22% Hispanic and 13% Asian, according to 2021 Census estimates.

State Rep. Sam Park, a Lawrenceville Democrat who chairs the Gwinnett delegation, said Republicans are attempting to segregate Gwinnett voters by seizing control over the maps.

“Clearly white power is alive and well in the Georgia Republican party,” he said.

District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district includes parts of northern and western Gwinnett, said Republicans were singling Gwinnett out for its diversity in a contentious election year.

“All we’re asking is to treat our bill like all the other local communities,” Carden said. “Respect us. Respect the will of the people. Respect the voters.”